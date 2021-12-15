Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Previously classified JFK assassination documents expected to be released

The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination...
The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

A review board established by Congress in 1992 collected thousands of records related to the assassination, but JFK researchers and conspiracy theorists have argued for years that national security agencies have stonewalled the mandated release of most of them.

The administration is expected to declassify a small amount.

JFK researchers said they do not believe the release would change the public understanding of Kennedy’s death, but they said it shows a good faith effort of transparency.

According to the National Archives, more than 15,000 documents have already been released with some redactions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people died when the candle factory collapsed during the tornado on Friday.
Gov. Beshear responds to report candle factory employees’ jobs were threatened if they left ahead of deadly tornado
A candle lit outside of Elite Tumble and Cheer
Cheer team rally together after teammate’s death
A clearer picture is emerging of some of the dozens of victims killed by tornadoes that ripped...
Tornado victims include infant girl, longtime florist, judge
Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Debris and downed power lines is widespread in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city...
29 tornado-related deaths reported in western Ky.

Latest News

Customers have been asked to be patient as crews work as fast as they can to restore power to...
Thousands without power in the Heartland
Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.
3 Fla. retirement community residents accused of voting fraud
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to admit to violating Floyd’s civil rights
In this aerial photo, destruction is seen along Reelfoot Lake in the aftermath of tornadoes...
Relief efforts underway after Northwest Tennessee counties ravaged by deadly storms