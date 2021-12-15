Poplar Bluff man sentenced to 60 years for rape and sodomy

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was sentenced on Tuesday, December 14 following a sexual assault investigation.

Thomas Woodham, 38, of Poplar Bluff was sentenced to 60 years on charges including statutory rape and sodomy.

According to Butler County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Woodham will not be able to receive parole until he serves at least 85 percent of his 60 years.

Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor said in regards to Woodham’s sentence, “My hope is that the victim can finally start the healing process and have peace knowing that her courage and truthfulness about the defendant’s actions is what will keep him in prison for the next sixty years.”

Proctor further stated, “I am confident Woodham will never have access to another child.”

Woodham was found guilty of the charges on October 14 by a Butler County jury.

The investigation began in 2017 when a Poplar Bluff police department investigator received a report of a sexual assault from the Butler County Children’s Division.

