Murray man arrested for burglary of churches and escaping custody

Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a church in Almo on Dec. 15 at 2 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Murray, Ky. was arrested for allegedly burglarizing churches and escaping custody.

Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a church in Almo on Dec. 15 at 2 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary.

The deputies located 22-year-old Evan Hopkins of Murray who was in one of the neighboring churches.

He was placed in a police car, but he escaped around 3:30 a.m. as deputies investigated the second church burglary.

Multiple agencies, including Kentucky State Police, Murray Police Department, Murray State University Police Department, and Calloway County Fire-Rescue, responded.

Hopkins was located in the area of Candlelight Drive.

According to police reports, Hopkins was found to be in possession of marijuana.

He had three active warrants of arrest.

He was charged with 2 counts of 3rd Degree Burglary, 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree Escape, 1st Degree Fleeing or Evading Police and Possession of Marijuana.

If you notice unusual activity or anything potentially criminal, call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or send an email to ccso.office@callkyso.com.

