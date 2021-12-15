Morganfield police helps deliver Christmas gifts in Hopkins Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Morganfield Police Department spread holiday cheer in Dawson Springs as they helped pass out Christmas gifts to any child who wanted one Tuesday.

Amidst all the wreckage in Hopkins County, there was a glimmer of hope.

Like many organizations, the Morganfield Police Department has been helping with the recovery effort down in Hopkins Co.

“We’ve done everything from recovery of a deceased body, to straight line searches, walking through creeks and places where houses used to be,” says MPD chief Geoffrey Deibler says.

But while they were there, something caught their eye. Little Emilee White, opening gifts outside her home.

“My mom was worried that the presents were gonna get ruined, so mom’s like we’re just gonna come out here and open the gifts, and I reckon he seen them doin’ that, and so that opened up his heart you might as well say,” Emilee White’s mother, Alysha Winters says.

“To come across folks like Chadlee and his daughters, just watching her face unwrap those presents and her sister too, when we walked away, we all looked at each other and said we gotta do something, and almost immediately, the idea of a toy drive came up,” chief Deibler says.

So, Morganfield police posted the idea on Facebook, and their community came through.

In two days, there was enough money donated, to buy $10,000 worth of Christmas gifts, for any children who wanted them, in the Dawson Springs area.

“Just so happens, being chief of police, on of the perks is knowing who Santa Claus is, so we called him,” chief Deibler says. “He was willing to load up and come over here and visit these kids a little bit early.”

“We wasn’t sure we were gonna be able to have Xmas ourselves and we were able to have it, thankfully, for complete strangers stepping up to the plate whenever it really counted,” Emilee White’s father, Chandlee White says.

“Emilee, we can’t thank her enough for just being a blessing in general, for not only our family, but for others she’s touched especially, the chief of police of Morganfield. The lord just moved him in ways to where he felt like he needed to do more within the community,” he continued.

“It’s nice to see the outpouring of support.”

Morganfield police delivered the gifts around town all afternoon, including up to the Pennyrile State Park area, where several families are being sheltered.

