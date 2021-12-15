McCracken Co. Jail helps house Graves Co. Jail inmates

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Jail is searching for a new home after its building was severely damaged in the devastating tornado.

Nearby Jails are opening their cell doors to house the extra inmates until Graves County can find a new building.

“We had people from other jails contacting us right away,” said George Workman, Graves County jailer.

Workman has been the jailer at the Graves County Jail in Mayfield, Ky. for 3 years.

His inmates and coworkers are getting used to a different environment after Friday night’s tornado ripped through the building.

“Just as soon I get in to the lobby and figured out where we are going, I already got jailers calling me,” said Workman.

One of those jailers on the other side of the phone was David Knight with the McCracken County Jail.

“I’ve been in law enforcement correction for almost 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like this. I’ve seen a lot of tornadoes and damage but nothing like Mayfield,” said Knight.

He said they’ve transported 57 inmates from Mayfield and are receiving extra help with the increased population in their units.

“We’ve utilized Graves County workers since they don’t have a jail. We have had to put some of their employees to use,” said Knight.

Andrew Roberts is the Deputy Jailer at McCracken County Jail.

He shared it’s important to have compassion for the Graves County workers and inmates.

“These inmates could have family that was affected. The deputy jailers, they lost their deputy. So we need to have a lot of compassion and understanding to help them with the job they are doing right now,” said Roberts.

Workman said it’ll take his jail time to recover. However, he’s grateful to have others nearby to lean on.

“It’s a good feeling to know that they’re there for you and of course you feel kind of indebted to them at that point,” said Workman.

Workman said he also received help from other neighboring counties.

