Heartland Votes
Advertisement

McCracken Co. Jail helps house Graves Co. Jail inmates

Nearby Jails are opening their cell doors to house the extra inmates until Graves County can...
Nearby Jails are opening their cell doors to house the extra inmates until Graves County can find a new building.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Jail is searching for a new home after its building was severely damaged in the devastating tornado.

Nearby Jails are opening their cell doors to house the extra inmates until Graves County can find a new building.

“We had people from other jails contacting us right away,” said George Workman, Graves County jailer.

Workman has been the jailer at the Graves County Jail in Mayfield, Ky. for 3 years.

His inmates and coworkers are getting used to a different environment after Friday night’s tornado ripped through the building.

“Just as soon I get in to the lobby and figured out where we are going, I already got jailers calling me,” said Workman.

One of those jailers on the other side of the phone was David Knight with the McCracken County Jail.

“I’ve been in law enforcement correction for almost 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like this. I’ve seen a lot of tornadoes and damage but nothing like Mayfield,” said Knight.

He said they’ve transported 57 inmates from Mayfield and are receiving extra help with the increased population in their units.

“We’ve utilized Graves County workers since they don’t have a jail. We have had to put some of their employees to use,” said Knight.

Andrew Roberts is the Deputy Jailer at McCracken County Jail.

He shared it’s important to have compassion for the Graves County workers and inmates.

“These inmates could have family that was affected. The deputy jailers, they lost their deputy. So we need to have a lot of compassion and understanding to help them with the job they are doing right now,” said Roberts.

Workman said it’ll take his jail time to recover. However, he’s grateful to have others nearby to lean on.

“It’s a good feeling to know that they’re there for you and of course you feel kind of indebted to them at that point,” said Workman.

Workman said he also received help from other neighboring counties.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing
Orange cones could be seen on the 500 block of Olive St. as Cape Girardeau Police investigated...
Police: 3 people shot while sitting in their vehicle in Cape Girardeau
Neighbors show support for the Rackley family in Braggadocio, Mo.
Community members show support for tornado victims in Braggadocio

Latest News

Home and business owners must figure out how to rebuild after Friday's tornado hit.
Mayfield business owner tries to rebuild
Disaster stations are popping up around Mayfield to help those residents most in need.
Disaster stations in Mayfield, Ky. to help tornado victims
A house bill was signed by Gov. Pritzker to serve pregnant mothers.
Gov. Pritzker signs maternal health bill
Debris and downed power lines can be seen throughout Mayfield after a tornado hit the city on...
Roads blocked by tornado recovery crews clearing debris, restoring power in the Heartland