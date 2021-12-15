Mayfield business owner tries to rebuild

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - President Biden will get the chance to see for himself just how devastating the damage is in Mayfield.

Now, home and business owners must figure out how to rebuild, if they can.

A to Z Wine and spirits expects the rebuilding process to take more than 14 months to complete.

“We don’t know actually right now like what to feel just don’t know what were gonna do,” said Alan Patel.

I caught up with business owner Alan Patel and he speaks about the damages from the tornado that destroyed his business A to Z wine and spirits.

He describes what happened the night of the storm.

“At 9:30 my phone started beeping like going off because of the security alarms they were going off on my phone,” said Patel.

“I tried to call everyone but no one was answering because the cellular connection wasn’t good so it wasn’t able to reach so I called one of my employees luckily they were there and I asked them to check it out what’s going on here and they came and literally they were all crying and they were like the building has collapsed,” said Patel.

One of his employees were able to reach the store.

The walls and the roof are gone leaving Patel with just a few items in his store.

“We’re trying to salvage as much as we can but from the projections were thinking about 500 to 600 thousand just the inventory lost that we are gonna occur,” said Patel.

Patel said he’s overwhelmed by the support of the community.

“Every day there are people asking if we want any help. Like every day we’ll see like 5 cars driving a being like hey do you guys need any help we have trucks we have trailers we can help you anytime anything if you need food or anything but yes the help has really been great,” said Patel.

