Man arrest in Marshall County on charges of theft, violating executive order
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges relating to the executive order in the area.
Shawn Nevels has been arrested for theft and violating the standing executive order released on Tuesday.
Nevels was taken into custody for an incident towards the Cambridge Shores area.
