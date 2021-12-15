Heartland Votes
Local organizations are helping tornado victims impacted by storms

By Breanna Harris
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many local organizations in southeast Missouri are lending a hand to support victims of the tornado. They’re collecting items for folks who’ve lost everything.

“We are here at the Bridge trying to make a difference.”

For the last 4 days, Co-Pastors Rocky and Laura strand have collected donations in this trailer to send to victims impacted by the storms.

“It’s horrific, tragic and so whatever we can do to really pour back into this community give them the things to almost to survive that’s what it is we’re in survival mode with these people,” said Co- Pastor Rocky Strand.

The bridge church has already delivered three trailers full of donations.

“We believe, as a church, we should be the first responders and open it up for people to come together to make a difference because it seems like we’re not doing a lot when it’s just one person but the more people that come together the bigger impact that we are able to make not only in Kentucky but in our community,” Co-Pastor Laura Strand said.

Ross Furniture in Jackson is also offering their support with a donation drive.

“There are people without anything right now, they’ve lost their homes, lost everything and you know as long as you can get them some stuff just to get them by until they can get back on their feet,” said Vice President Adam Ross.

Strand says they’re grateful to make a difference for those in need.

“It’s really difficult to put into words when disaster has hit someone looking into their face when you’ve brought them something as simple as a hot meal and they start crying just because they’re so overwhelmed with anything that sometimes it’s the small things that makes the biggest difference,” Strand said.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

