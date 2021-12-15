Heartland Votes
KSP provides info on legitimate contractors for storm damage

The NICB says you should never let a contractor pressure you into hiring them.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police has received information from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) to help those impacted by the tornado ensure they aren’t involved in any form of contractor fraud.

The NICB provided tips to ensure the utilization of legitimate contractors for cleanup and repair.

Tips include:

  • Get more than one estimate. Never let a contractor pressure you into hiring them.
  • Work only with licensed and insured contractors.
  • Demand references and check them.
  • Ask to see the salesperson’s driver’s license, write down the license number and their vehicle’s license plate number.
  • Get a contract in writing. This should include cost, time schedules, payment schedules, guarantees, work to be done, and other expectations that should be detailed.
  • Never sign a contract with blanks as these could be filled in later without your knowledge.
  • Never pay a contractor in full or sign a completion certificate until the work is done and ensure reconstruction is up to current code.

In addition, here are some links to other helpful sites for victims:

In the rebuilding process, if a homeowner suspects fraud, they should contact their insurer, local law enforcement and the NICB at 1-800-TEL-NICB.

