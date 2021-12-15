Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kraft will pay you not to make cheesecake for Christmas

Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so...
Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so the company wants to pay you not to buy it for your cheesecake.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so the company wants to pay you not to buy it for your cheesecake.

In the production shortage turned promotion, participants register on a special website and this Friday and Saturday, Kraft will pick up to 18,000 winners.

People will be able to submit receipts for ingredients used in some other type of holiday treat and get reimbursed up to $20.

Kraft says it saw demand for its Philadelphia Cream Cheese spike 18 percent last year as more people baked at home.

That demand remained steady throughout 2021, helping to fuel the shortage going on now.

Kraft says it’s pumping money into production and hopes to make enough cream cheese for everyone who wants it soon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people died when the candle factory collapsed during the tornado on Friday.
Gov. Beshear responds to report candle factory employees’ jobs were threatened if they left ahead of deadly tornado
A candle lit outside of Elite Tumble and Cheer
Cheer team rally together after teammate’s death
A clearer picture is emerging of some of the dozens of victims killed by tornadoes that ripped...
Tornado victims include infant girl, longtime florist, judge
President Joe Biden was in Mayfield, Ky. on Wednesday, December 15 where he met with local...
Pres. Biden tours storm damage in western Ky.
Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado

Latest News

An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden pledges ‘whatever it takes’ to assist tornado victims
The water tower in Mayfield was flattened by a tornado on Friday night, Dec. 10.
NWS preliminary report: EF4 tornado damage from Fulton Co. to Muhlenberg Co.
bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics...
bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69
The pilot who died in a helicopter crash on I-10 at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge has been...
Pilot killed in La. helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
Tucson High Baseball player fights for life following stage four cancer diagnosis
Tucson High Baseball star fighting for his life