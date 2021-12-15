ISP introduces FOID kiosks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Firearms Services Bureau (FSB) announced another option for customers without access to online devices to apply for and update FOID cards.

Customers can now utilize FOID kiosks at three ISP facilities across the state of Illinois.

The kiosk system is set up to offer Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) application assistance only.

Here is a list of services the kiosks provide:

Assistance with submitting name/address changes, renewals and new applications online.

Taking a photo and uploading it to the application.

Assistance with correcting rejected applications.

A publicly accessible computer will be available to complete online applications and make updates to existing accounts.

Due to the extended time it takes for Kiosk representatives to assist people with submitting applications online, customers may be asked to return at a different time.

ISP has also provided other FOID and Conceal Carry License (CCL) customer assistance options:

Login Assistance requests including registration approval, existing user ID recovery and password reset assistance should be sent to ISP.askFOIDandCCL@illinois.gov . Please provide as much information about yourself as possible, including your name, date of birth, address, FOID/CCL number, etc. in your email.

When checking the status of an application, customers should continue visiting the website or using the automated phone system. Customers can also find the average processing times for new applications on the website and through the phone system. If your application is “under review,” please allow additional processing time. For an expanded version of the processing time frames please visit Firearms Services (illinois.gov) . For additional information related to FOID and CCL processing, please visit https://isp.illinois.gov/Foid/Statistics

For information related to Revoked FOID Cards and CCLs, and Denied FOID cards and CCL applications, customers should visit the Office of Firearms Safety website at https://isp.illinois.gov/FirearmsSafety for further information, including required forms and checklists, about the appeal process.

Representatives from the Office of Firearms Safety will not be available at the Kiosks to assist customers with their revoked cards and denied applications. Customers will need to contact the Office of Firearms Safety ISP.askFOIDandCCL@illinois.gov

Current locations and hours of service include:

Northern IL

Illinois State Police District 5, 16648 Broadway St, Lockport, IL 60441

Regular Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Central IL

Illinois State Police Central Headquarters, 801 S 7th St, Springfield, IL 62703

Regular Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Southern IL

Illinois State Police District 13, 1391 S Washington St, Du Quoin, IL 62832

Regular Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Hours are subject to change.

According to the FSB, the FOID backlog has been reduced by 89% for renewals and 75% for new applications since last year.

“This is a continuation of our efforts to streamline the application and renewal process of FOID Cards through the Office of Firearms Safety,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We are dedicated to stay this course.”

