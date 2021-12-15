Gov. Pritzker signs maternal health bill

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a house bill to help serve pregnant mothers by allowing the licensure and certification of midwives in Illinois.

According to Gov. Pritzker, the bill will help reduce health variation in communities across the state.

“With the legislation I sign today, the lifesaving and lifegiving work midwives perform will be legally recognized here in Illinois. It’s a victory decades in the making and one that recognizes the full worth and value of midwives in reproductive care,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Most importantly, it ensures safe home births for every mother who chooses to deliver out-of-hospital – another step toward advancing health equity in communities across our state.”

According to Gov. Pritzker, the bill will establish standards for the qualification and experience of people that seek to be licensed as certified professional midwives.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation will execute the licensure and certification of midwives.

“IDFPR is committed to ensuring professionals are licensed to provide services to the people of Illinois and that the standards of professional practice are properly followed and enforced,” said Mario Treto, Jr., acting secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “We look forward to creating a process that both enables and welcomes midwives to practice in Illinois.”

The steps to be a licensed midwife requires a valid Certified Professional Midwife certification that is granted by the North Registry of Midwives.

The bill also requires a postsecondary midwifery education program to be completed.

“With the signing of this legislation, Illinois becomes the 37th state to recognize Certified Professional Midwives as skilled, trained, competent professionals able to serve the people of Illinois,” said Barbara Belcore-Walkden, acting president of the Illinois Council for Certified Professional Midwives. “We know that the way forward to integrating midwifery care in Illinois is found when Midwives, nurses, physicians, and hospitals can freely share information and work together to improve maternity outcomes across the state.”

This legislation builds upon the administration’s national leadership in advancing and protecting reproductive health, including establishing the right to choose as a fundamental right.

