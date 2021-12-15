Heartland Votes
Good Samaritans travel hours to feed Mayfield residents after tornado

The manager of Drake’s food truck said he feels it’s simply the right thing to do.
The manager of Drake's food truck said he feels it's simply the right thing to do.
By Brooke Buckner
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - There are lots of good Samaritans in Mayfield helping those impacted by the tornado.

Several food trucks are serving free meals to everyone in hopes of making these tough times a little bit easier.

The manager of Drake’s food truck said he feels it’s simply the right thing to do.

“It’s a real somber situation and you hate it for them absolutely, but there’s a lot of hope within this community and we actually got to go to a couple of the houses yesterday that were hit really bad and hand out food and it hurt to hear some for the pain in their voices, but I know brighter days are ahead for them,” Morgan Bryant said.

Bryant said people in the community are thankful for the free meals.

“We actually had a gentlemen come up to us a little bit ago, and said what we’re doing is severely underappreciated and that we’re the real heroes here, but truthfully we’re just doing our job and what we’ve always done which is try to take care of people,” Bryant said.

He said they came from Lexington to give a helping hand to the most hard-hit areas in Mayfield and surrounding towns.

