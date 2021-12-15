Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 102 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 as of...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, December 15.(WCAX)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, December 15.

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 69
  • Total cases - 13,604
  • Total deaths - 180
  • Total recoveries - 13,113

Franklin County

  • New cases - 33
  • Total cases - 8,264
  • Total deaths - 116
  • Total recoveries - 7,924

