Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 102 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, December 15.

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 69

Total cases - 13,604

Total deaths - 180

Total recoveries - 13,113

Franklin County

New cases - 33

Total cases - 8,264

Total deaths - 116

Total recoveries - 7,924

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.