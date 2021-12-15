Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 102 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, December 15.
A summary of cases in the county includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 69
- Total cases - 13,604
- Total deaths - 180
- Total recoveries - 13,113
Franklin County
- New cases - 33
- Total cases - 8,264
- Total deaths - 116
- Total recoveries - 7,924
