First Alert Wednesday Outlook

An active and windy forecast as a strong weather system approaches. The best news is that the risk of severe storms in our area still appears minimal, with the upper Midwest north of us bearing the highest risk. A few light showers are possible today but overall today looks to be mostly cloudy, windy and very mild, with highs of about 65 to 70. By tonight into tomorrow the cold front itself will cross the area, and rain chances will ramp up. There could be some thunder and lightning tonight and tomorrow but the greatest problem may eventually turn out to be locally excessive rainfall, with heavy rains possible at times through Thursday and even into Friday and Friday night as moisture streams in from the southwest.

After a cool and wet Friday and Friday night, we’ll be drying out (and cooling down) from Saturday into early next week. Our temps will take a tumble to a more ‘normal’ range, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. New models are showing a weak system moving through next Tuesday with a passing shower, otherwise most of next week is currently looking rain-free with slowly moderating temps

