Heartland Votes
First Alert: Very windy afternoon ahead of rain, possible thunderstorms Thursday

Skies will be cloudy today.((Source: CNews/Chalan))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KFVS) - This afternoon will be very windy and warm ahead of rain and possible thunderstorms Thursday.

Strong winds could gust 30 mph with higher gusts closer to 40 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect for portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois until 3 a.m. Thursday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon.

A few sprinkles and isolated showers are possible, but most locations will remain dry.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Strong winds will continues ahead of a weaker front, which will move into the Heartland by Thursday morning.

Rain is expected through the Thursday with a few possible thunderstorms behind the front by afternoon.

Rain and storms continue on Friday and into the morning hours on Saturday.

The weekend into the beginning of next week will be cool with highs in the 40s.

