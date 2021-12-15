Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department is reporting 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday,...
The Egyptian Health Department is reporting 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 15.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 15.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

o Female: one girl under the age of 5, two girls under the age of 10, one girl in her teens, three women in their 20s, one woman in her 30s, three women in their 40s, one woman in her 60s, one woman in her 80s, one demographics unknown-case status in progress.

o Male: two boys under the age of 10, two boys in their teens, two men in their 30s, one man in his 60s.

Gallatin County

o Female: one girl in her teens.

o Male: three boys in their teens, one man in his 60s, one demographics unknown-case status in progress.

White County

o Female: one woman in her 20s, two women in their 30s, two women in their 50s, one woman in her 60s, one demographics unknown-case status in progress.

o Male: two boys in their teens, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s.

Currently, the health department reports Saline County has had a total of 5,031 positive cases, including 74 deaths; White County had a total of 3,254 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County had a total of 953 positive cases, including 10 deaths.

