Heartland Votes
Drunk driver who killed family given maximum sentence

Judge Joe Satterfield has sentenced a man who killed a family while driving drunk.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Stoddard County Judge Joe Satterfield has sentenced a man who killed a family while driving drunk.

59-year-old Benny Lynn Johnson crashed into 32-year-old Tiffini Santana, 10-year-old Phoenix Santana and 2-year-old Jackson Venneman.

The group was on the side of the road after their car had a flat tire.

The crash happened on Route MM near the Dunlin and Stoddard County line.

Johnson was found guilty on three counts of driving while intoxicated and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

He was given the maximum sentence of 38 years in the Department of corrections and a fine of $40,000.

Johnson is originally a resident of Milan, Tennessee.

