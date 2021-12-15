Crowd gathers for community candlelight service in Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A crowd gathered in Mayfield on Tuesday night for a candlelight community service.

Candles were provided for the service that started at 6 p.m. at His House Ministries.

On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear said 29 people were dead in western Kentucky following Friday night’s tornado outbreak.

The death toll across the state was at 74, with 122 Kentuckians unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.