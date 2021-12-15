Heartland Votes
Crowd gathers for community candlelight service in Mayfield, Ky.

By Amber Ruch and Colin Baillie
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A crowd gathered in Mayfield on Tuesday night for a candlelight community service.

Candles were provided for the service that started at 6 p.m. at His House Ministries.

On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear said 29 people were dead in western Kentucky following Friday night’s tornado outbreak.

The death toll across the state was at 74, with 122 Kentuckians unaccounted for.

