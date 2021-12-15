Cloudy and Very Windy Today

Heartland Votes
Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park is getting full after Sunday's rain.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mostly cloudy skies this morning with very mild temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sky conditions will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy during the day with a few sprinkles/isolated shower possible, but most locations will remain dry. High temperatures will push back into the mid and upper 60s by the afternoon. Very strong southerly winds likely will gust to 30mph with higher wind gusts closer to 40mph.

Strong winds continue ahead of a weaker front that will move into the Heartland by Thursday morning. Rain will be expected through the day tomorrow with a few possible thunderstorms behind the front by Thursday afternoon. Rain and storms will continue on Friday and into the morning hours on Saturday.

The weekend into the beginning of next week will be cool with the 40s back in the forecast.

-Lisa

