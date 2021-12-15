Cardinals introduce 2022 Theme Ticket Starting Lineup

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced they will be kicking off the holiday season with ten of 2022′s top Theme Ticket events, on sale earlier than usual.

This year, fans can get in early on annual favorites such as Star Wars, Grateful Dead, Margaritaville, Pride and more.

And of course, the addition of “rookie” Sesame Street Day to the lineup.

Full, early-release lineup listed above, provided by the St. Louis Cardinals. (St. Louis Cardinals)

