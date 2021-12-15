1 confirmed dead, 23 homes destroyed in Fulton Co. by tornado

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One death has been confirmed in the county following a devastating tornado on Friday night, December 10.

According to Fulton County Emergency Management, 23 homes were destroyed and three businesses were lost.

They said the Cayce Fire Department headquarters and much of their equipment was wiped out by the tornado.

Currently, the county has limited, sporadic cell service using a temporary tower, and most internet services are down.

Emergency management officials said they community is overwhelmed with the generosity of the those who have sent supplies and equipment their way.

