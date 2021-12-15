Heartland Votes
Advertisement

1 confirmed dead, 23 homes destroyed in Fulton Co. by tornado

According to Fulton County Emergency Management, 23 homes were destroyed and three businesses...
According to Fulton County Emergency Management, 23 homes were destroyed and three businesses were lost. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One death has been confirmed in the county following a devastating tornado on Friday night, December 10.

According to Fulton County Emergency Management, 23 homes were destroyed and three businesses were lost.

They said the Cayce Fire Department headquarters and much of their equipment was wiped out by the tornado.

Currently, the county has limited, sporadic cell service using a temporary tower, and most internet services are down.

Emergency management officials said they community is overwhelmed with the generosity of the those who have sent supplies and equipment their way.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people died when the candle factory collapsed during the tornado on Friday.
Gov. Beshear responds to report candle factory employees’ jobs were threatened if they left ahead of deadly tornado
A candle lit outside of Elite Tumble and Cheer
Cheer team rally together after teammate’s death
A clearer picture is emerging of some of the dozens of victims killed by tornadoes that ripped...
Tornado victims include infant girl, longtime florist, judge
Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Debris and downed power lines is widespread in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city...
29 tornado-related deaths reported in western Ky.

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 as of...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 102 new cases of COVID-19
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
How to help victims of the tornado
The Egyptian Health Department is reporting 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday,...
Egyptian Health Dept. is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19
Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
How tornado victims can get housing, package deliveries, insurance, FEMA resources, laundry services, find lost pets