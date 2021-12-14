Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Talking to your child about images of tornado aftermath

By Noelle Williams
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Images of the aftermath from Friday night’s devastating tornadoes are plastered across screens everywhere.

Health experts said this can be very traumatizing to see, especially for your child.

“I can’t emphasize enough that to have children sitting in front of the tv and watching this for a prolonged period of time, it will more than likely cause trauma,” said Sharon Braun, PhD., at community counseling center.

Dr. Braun has helped counsel kids for years at the Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau.

She said younger kids have a harder time processing events likes these. Those closer to their teenage years often look for answers.

“With young adults, adolescents, they are more likely to want more information about it. What’s happening? How is this happening? What are the facts,” said Dr. Braun.

These are question Tamara Criddle hears from her two girls.

“Tornado drills, if it storms, ‘mama when is the earthquake going to hit?,” said Criddle.

“She gets so scared and I think I do sort of kind of and seeing what we’ve seen this last weekend, it really makes me scared,” said Criddle.

Dr. Braun said if you see your child is having a hard time with these images to turn it off and have them do something simple and fun like draw a picture.

“Then after they have finished that ask them to tell that story to you. What does this mean for you?,” said Dr. Braun.

Collin Sheridan said he rather be honest with his children about what’s happening.

“They need to know what’s going on in the world too so I just try to treat them as close to adults as I can but then protect them in ways that I can,” said Sheridan.

“Just let them know that there is weather going on and we don’t have control on this but what we do have control on is right here in this moment we’re together, we’re safe, everything’s ok in this moment,” said Dr. Braun.

Dr. Braun suggests to keep an eye open for your child. If you are concerned contact a counselor for help.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Orange cones could be seen on the 500 block of Olive St. as Cape Girardeau Police investigated...
Police: 3 people shot while sitting in their vehicle in Cape Girardeau
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
Gov. Mike Parson toured storm damage in Pemiscot County, Mo. on Sunday, Dec. 12.
Gov. Parson tours storm damage in Pemiscot Co.; 2 confirmed deaths in Mo., hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed
Heartland Cares Tornado Relief
Heartland Cares Tornado Relief

Latest News

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
Mayfield could be under a boil water for another week as crews work to restore water and other...
Crews working to restore power, water to Mayfield residents
Watch Heartland Sports on 12/13 at 10 p.m.
Heartland Sports on 12/13 at 10 p.m.
FEMA said all other employees from the candle factory are accounted for.
Candle factory employees are all accounted for