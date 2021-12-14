Heartland Votes
State, county offices to be relocated after Graves Co. Courthouse destroyed by tornado

The Mayfield Courthouse was destroyed after a tornado moved through Friday night, Dec. 10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - State and county offices will be relocated after the Graves County Courthouse was destroyed by a tornado Friday night.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, plans have been made to relocate all of the offices that were housed in the courthouse to area and associated buildings known as the Mayfield Shopping Plaza, located behind Regions Bank.

That includes the sheriff, county clerk, circuit court clerk, county attorney, judge executive, CDW, drivers license office, district and court judges, courtrooms and PVA.

The move will begin immediately and could take a few weeks.

They said court dates will continue to be postponed. All tax collection penalties will be waived due to the delay from the closure.

According to the sheriff’s office, the courthouse remains under guard by law enforcement and the National Guard. No unauthorized admittance is allowed.

We know that you want to see what downtown Mayfield looks like right now. When it was safe, we sent a local photographer...

Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Gov. Beshear gives update on tornado recovery