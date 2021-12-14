Heartland Votes
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 89 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Monday, December 13.(Southern Seven Health Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Monday, December 13.

The newly reported deaths include a man in his 60s in Massac County and another man in his 70s in Pulaski County.

The health department also reported 87 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 310 active cases.

The Southern Seven region currently has 183 deaths total.

