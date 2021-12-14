Heartland Votes
Scattered showers tonight. Warm and breezy tomorrow.

By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few scattered showers moving across the area this evening. Nothing is heavy but you may run into a brief shower during your evening plans. Temperatures will be very mild for this time of the year. Readings will fall into the middle and upper 50s early with slowly warming temperatures by morning.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy breezy and very warm. We will see high temperatures reach the middle to upper 60s. There will be a slight chance for a shower but the biggest impact will be the wind. At times winds will gust over 30MPH.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop along and behind a cold front Thursday morning. A few of these storms will likely produce heavy rain. This front will remain in the area through much of Friday with another chance for showers and storms. Right now the severe weather threat looks very low.

