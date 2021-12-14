Pres. Biden to visit western Ky. Wednesday

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The White House is offering some insight on what to expect during Wednesday’s visit from President Joe Biden.

The President is expected to get an update at Fort Campbell when he arrives in the Commonwealth.

He’ll then travel to Dawson Springs and Mayfield to survey the damage.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed the president’s plan during Tuesday’s White House briefing.

“I can tell you from traveling on some of these trips with the President in the past, often what happens is he will ask leaders directly ‘what do you need, what are you not getting and how can we make it faster for you?’ And then he will get back in the car and he will give an assignment to a staffer and say get this done,” Psaki said.

She said the President will be joined by Governor Andy Beshear, and the Head of Homeland Security.

He’s also expected to talk to those who’ve been directly impacted by the tornado.

