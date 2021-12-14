Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 7 new cases of COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 14.

The newly reported cases include:

12-17 years - 1

18-64 years - 3

65 and up - 3

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 84

Released from isolation - 4,713

Deaths - 77

The health department will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, December 15.

It is by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

They will have vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

