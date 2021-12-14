Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 7 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 14.
The newly reported cases include:
- 12-17 years - 1
- 18-64 years - 3
- 65 and up - 3
A summary of cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 84
- Released from isolation - 4,713
- Deaths - 77
The health department will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, December 15.
It is by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
They will have vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.