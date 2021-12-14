Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Monette family confused about missing fridge

The Marroquin family in the shed with the missing fridge in the background.
The Marroquin family in the shed with the missing fridge in the background.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When the skies cleared after Friday’s storms, the Marroquin family walked out of their storm shelter and into their shed. That’s when they noticed something very odd was missing.

The Marroquin family always kept a fridge in their back shed for extra food, drinks, and alcohol. During Friday’s storms, the shed did not have a lot of serious damage, but somehow, the fridge was gone.

“I don’t know where this went,” Karla Marroquin said. “There is nothing on top of our ceilings, my dad’s truck actually didn’t get it and it was right beside it.”

The fridge was tucked into a corner of the shed, right next to Karla’s father’s truck. The shed had scratch marks, meaning it had slid past the truck and out the back door. This led the Marroquin’s backyard to be covered with everything that was in the fridge.

The fridge was known around the community as the go-to place, with the reputation of having the best alcohol. This reputation made the shed a hangout spot for not just the Marroquin family, but their friends from all over Monette.

“It’s been a place that is one of my dad’s comfort zones,” Karla said. “He knows that my family is always welcome here, our friends are always here.”

Although the family has searched up and down the fields behind their house, there is no sign of the fridge. Despite this, the Marroquin family says they are thankful to be safe and healthy.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing
Orange cones could be seen on the 500 block of Olive St. as Cape Girardeau Police investigated...
Police: 3 people shot while sitting in their vehicle in Cape Girardeau
Neighbors show support for the Rackley family in Braggadocio, Mo.
Community members show support for tornado victims in Braggadocio

Latest News

Outages have been reported throughout the Heartland as severe weather continues to cause damage.
Thousands without power in the Heartland
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional...
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 89 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths
A candle lit outside of Elite Tumble and Cheer
Cheer team rally together after teammate’s death
Health experts said this can be very traumatizing to see, especially for your child.
Talking to your child about images of tornado aftermath
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory