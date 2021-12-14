Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri takes over old rail path to build Rock Island Trail

The 144-mile trail will stretch eastward from Windsor to Beaufort.
The 144-mile trail will stretch eastward from Windsor to Beaufort.(Pexels/stock image)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A new cross-state recreational trail is a step closer to reality.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said on Tuesday that it is accepting ownership of an old railroad corridor to convert it into the Rock Island Trail.

The 144-mile trail will stretch eastward from Windsor to Beaufort. The state already owns and operates a 47-mile Rock Island Spur that runs eastward from Pleasant Hill until it connects with the Katy Trail at Windsor.

The additional railway property was donated to the state by the Missouri Central Railroad Co., a subsidiary of Ameren Missouri.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing
Orange cones could be seen on the 500 block of Olive St. as Cape Girardeau Police investigated...
Police: 3 people shot while sitting in their vehicle in Cape Girardeau
Neighbors show support for the Rackley family in Braggadocio, Mo.
Community members show support for tornado victims in Braggadocio

Latest News

Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
How tornado victims can get housing, package deliveries, insurance, FEMA resources, laundry services, find lost pets
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed until further notice.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed until further notice
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Debris and downed power lines can be seen throughout Mayfield after a tornado hit the city on...
Roads blocked by tornado recovery crews clearing debris, restoring power in the Heartland