Mayfield resident who lost home to tornado thankful for help

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As we wait to learn the extent of the damage, victims are on the long road to recovery.

In Mayfield, along North 6th Street, there is devastation just about as far as the eye can see and so many people have been out all weekend; homeowners just trying to assess what they lost.

Barbara Patterson has lived in her home for 37 years. She told us what she experienced on Friday night.

“Well, I was working. I did not know my house, my home, was gone ‘til Saturday morning,” she said.

If she had been home, she said she would be dead.

“...big board went right through our living room window and that’s where we stayed a lot, so we wouldn’t be here.”

She said her husband was going to stay in the house and ride it out, but he felt led to go and help with the people she was sitting with.

She said she was thankful he did because their home is not salvageable.

Driving through town and seeing the destruction, she said she’s in shock.

“We go up the street, you know, I’ve got a lot of friends here and it’s, it’s just awful,” she said. “It’s like a death.”

Patterson said they’re thankful for their community and the people outside of their community who continue to help.

“We had people up here praying, you know, for us, and we’ve had people bring food and they donated us some clothes; and just thank you so much,” she continued. “People in Paducah’s help, that we love you all. Thank you.”

While they’re not sure what they’re going to do next, they are sure of one thing.

“...God is in control and, and I trust him.”

