Heartland Votes
Man crushed by a Prius while trying to steal catalytic converter, deputies say

FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter,...
FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter, deputies say.(KXII)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter, deputies said.

WBTV reports deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office found the man underneath a Toyota Prius around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Detectives say it appeared the man was trying to cut off the exhaust pipe when the car fell off the jack it was boosted on and crushed him.

The sheriff’s office said they hope the man’s death will discourage others who may be involved in similar criminal activities.

“A catalytic converter and the small amount of scrap value it holds is not worth the risk of losing your life,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a post on Facebook.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

