Ky. tornado survivors can apply for FEMA assistance

This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows homes and buildings...
This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows homes and buildings in Mayfield, Ky., on Jan. 28, 2017, top, and below on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a tornado caused heavy damage in the area. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)(AP)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Residents who were affected by severe storms and tornadoes may apply for federal disaster assistance.

This is for those who live in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren Counties in Kentucky, and for storms beginning on December 10.

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration on Dec. 12.

According to FEMA, residents in those counties can apply online here, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

  • A current phone number where you can be contacted
  • Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
  • Your Social Security Number
  • A general list of damage and losses
  • Banking information if you choose direct deposit
  • If insured, the policy number of the agent and/or the company name

FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will be in the field providing help with applications for assistance and information, although you do not need to wait for these teams to begin the application process.

According to FEMA, the teams can help:

  • Survivors apply for federal assistance
  • Check the status of an application already in the system or make minor changes to applications
  • Provide civil rights and disability integration assistance information to ensure equal access to FEMA programs

If you have homeowners or renter’s insurance, officials say you must also file a claim with your insurance company. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.

You will need to provide your insurance claim information to FEMA to determine eligibility for federal assistance.

They ask that you take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Also, make sure you keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

According to FEMA, disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, along with other programs to help those recovering from the storms.

