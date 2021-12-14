2 confirmed tornado-related deaths, multiple injuries in Marshall Co.; state of emergency declared

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two tornado-related deaths were confirmed in Marshall County, according to the county public information officer.

They also reported multiple injuries.

Currently, there are no known people unaccounted for.

The Marshall County Judge Executive declared a state of emergency in the county on Tuesday morning, December 14.

This is due to the devastating impacts of severe weather and tornadoes on Friday night, Dec. 10.

The executive order will ensure they will get resources, that areas impacted by the tornado are secured and that unnecessary traffic is kept out.

It will remain in effect for seven days.

