Increasing Clouds and Showers

Some added cloud cover this morning making it partly cloudy. Temperatures will still sit in the 30s for some locations. Clouds will gradually increase through the day with winds continuing to bring moisture in from the south. A few light showers are possible during the afternoon across southeast Missouri with increasing chances of scattered showers everywhere by tonight and into early Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s north to low 60s south this afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 50s.

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with an isolated shower possible. Strong southerly winds gusting between 25-30mph will not only make it breezy but also humid and very warm with high temps in the mid/upper 60s. Ahead of our next front, we will see rain and a few storms possible on Thursday and Friday. The severe weather risk is off to our north and west.

Cooler air back near average in the 40s will be back by the weekend and early next week.

-Lisa

