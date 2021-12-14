Heartland Votes
Graves Co. Sheriff's Office gifted 4 patrol cars

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kentucky sheriff’s office nearly 250 miles away is helping the Graves County Sheriff’s Office in Mayfield.

According to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, his department received four fully outfitted patrol cars from the Boyle County Sheriff Derek Robbins.

Sheriff Robbins, along with several of his deputies, a county judge, a county magistrate and the President of the Kentucky Association of Counties, delivered the much needed vehicles.

The generosity didn’t end there.

Sheriff Hayden said the cruisers were “crammed full” of donated items from residents of Boyle County to give to those affected by tornado damage in Graves County.

The outpouring of support goes a step further.

More than $5,000 from Boyle County was donated to the Mayfield-Graves County Tornado Relief Fund.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Hayden said, “The kindness that all of us are seeing from so many in our community, across the state, and nation certainly makes us proud to be Kentuckians, and Americans.”

12–12-21 Re: Assistance from Boyle County Kentucky, Sheriff Derek Robbins, Judge Executive Howard Hunt III, and Boyle...

Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 13, 2021

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said the tornado on Friday night, December 10 damaged several patrol vehicles, leaving several inoperable.

Two deputies, Chander Sirls and Richard Edwards, were in their patrol vehicles in the Baltimore area when the tornado hit.

They were not hurt.

The sheriff’s office said, after their vehicles were hit, the deputies pulled a young girl from debris. She suffered a broken leg with profuse bleeding.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Prince transported the girl to an emergency room.

The sheriff’s office headquarters was also damaged by the tornado, making the building uninhabitable.

Hayden said the Scott County Kentucky Sheriff delivered a command post trailer on Sunday to help the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.

We so much appreciate Scott County Kentucky Sheriff Tony Hampton and his office for supporting not only our department,...

Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, December 12, 2021

