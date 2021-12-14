Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear responds to report candle factory employees’ jobs were threatened if they left ahead of deadly tornado

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Were candle factory workers told they’d lose their jobs if they left ahead of Friday’s deadly tornado?

That’s what some employees reportedly told NBC News.

Reporters asked Governor Andy Beshear about that report during a news conference on Tuesday morning, December 14.

“I haven’t seen any direct accounts from the candle factory itself,” said Governor Beshear. “That’s something, obviously, people are going to look at. I hope that they did everything right. If they didn’t, then that information will come out.”

Eight people died when the candle factory collapsed during the tornado on Friday.

Gov. Beshear said state labor officials will review all fatalities that happen in a work place.

He said that shouldn’t suggest there’s any wrongdoing.

Beshear said the investigations are an effort to be transparent about what happened.

“Everybody is expected to live up to certain standards of both the law of safety and of being a decent human beings; and I hope every body lived up to those standards,” he said.

The NBC News report included a response from company officials who denied the allegations.

A company spokesman told NBC there’s been a policy in place since the pandemic that allows employees to leave at any time and return the next day.

