WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to give update on state’s response to tornado damage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give an update on the state’s response to tornado damage.

He will speak at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said eight people are dead and all others are accounted for from Mayfield Consumer Products.

FEMA held a news conference at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 13.

According to the business, 94 of the employees working at the candle factory that night made it out alive.

In total, the governor said on Monday that at least 74 Kentuckians are dead.

The ages of the victims ranged from 5-months-old to 86-years-old.

The governor ordered state flags to half staff from Tuesday, Dec. 14 through sunset Monday, Dec. 20 to honor and remember the Kentuckians who have lost their lives and those who have been affected by the tornadoes.

There is a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew for Mayfield and parts of Graves County impacted by the tornado. Police will aggressively enforce this curfew.

You can find more information on assistance for tornado victims here.

See how to donate for volunteer here.

