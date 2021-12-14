Heartland Votes
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to give update on state’s response to tornado damage

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give an update on the state’s response to tornado damage.

He will speak at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said eight people are dead and all others are accounted for from Mayfield Consumer Products.

FEMA held a news conference at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 13.

According to the business, 94 of the employees working at the candle factory that night made it out alive.

In total, the governor said on Monday that at least 74 Kentuckians are dead.

The ages of the victims ranged from 5-months-old to 86-years-old.

The governor ordered state flags to half staff from Tuesday, Dec. 14 through sunset Monday, Dec. 20 to honor and remember the Kentuckians who have lost their lives and those who have been affected by the tornadoes.

There is a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew for Mayfield and parts of Graves County impacted by the tornado. Police will aggressively enforce this curfew.

You can find more information on assistance for tornado victims here.

See how to donate for volunteer here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing
Orange cones could be seen on the 500 block of Olive St. as Cape Girardeau Police investigated...
Police: 3 people shot while sitting in their vehicle in Cape Girardeau
Neighbors show support for the Rackley family in Braggadocio, Mo.
Community members show support for tornado victims in Braggadocio

Latest News

The Mayfield Courthouse was destroyed after a tornado moved through Friday night, Dec. 10.
State, county offices to be relocated after Graves Co. Courthouse destroyed by tornado
Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
How tornado victims can get housing, package deliveries, insurance, FEMA resources, laundry services, find lost pets
Debris and downed power lines can be seen throughout Mayfield after a tornado hit the city on...
Roads blocked by tornado, storm damage in the Heartland
Gov. Beshear gives update on tornado recovery