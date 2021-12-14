Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 89 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, December 13.

A summary of cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 53

Total cases - 13,487

New death - 1

Total deaths - 180

Franklin County

New cases - 36

Total cases - 8,202

Total deaths - 116

