Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 89 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, December 13.
A summary of cases in the region includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 53
- Total cases - 13,487
- New death - 1
- Total deaths - 180
Franklin County
- New cases - 36
- Total cases - 8,202
- Total deaths - 116
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.