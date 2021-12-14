Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 77 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, December 14.

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 48

Total cases - 13,535

Total deaths - 180

Franklin County

New cases - 29

Total cases - 8,231

Total deaths - 116

