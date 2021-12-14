Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 77 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, December 14.(WRDW)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, December 14.

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 48
  • Total cases - 13,535
  • Total deaths - 180

Franklin County

  • New cases - 29
  • Total cases - 8,231
  • Total deaths - 116

