Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 77 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, December 14.
A summary of cases in the county includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 48
- Total cases - 13,535
- Total deaths - 180
Franklin County
- New cases - 29
- Total cases - 8,231
- Total deaths - 116
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.