Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Warmer afternoon with increasing clouds, light showers possible

A beautiful view of Alley Spring in Eminence, MO.
A beautiful view of Alley Spring in Eminence, MO.(Source: cNews/ Dennis Huckstep)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Tuesday is starting off cool with wake-up temperatures in the 30s.

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the afternoon with a few light showers possible across southeast Missouri.

Afternoon highs will be warmer with temps reaching the upper 50s north to the low 60s south.

Winds from the south will bring moisture in from the south allowing for increased chances for showers for the entire Heartland by tonight and into early Wednesday.

Chances for isolated showers continue Wednesday with strong southerly winds. Gusts could reach between 25-30 mph.

Breezy conditions will bring in more humid and very warm air.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain and a few storms are possible on Thursday and Friday ahead of our next front.

The severe weather risk is off to our north and west.

Cooler air, back near average in the 40s, returns by the weekend and early next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing
Orange cones could be seen on the 500 block of Olive St. as Cape Girardeau Police investigated...
Police: 3 people shot while sitting in their vehicle in Cape Girardeau
Neighbors show support for the Rackley family in Braggadocio, Mo.
Community members show support for tornado victims in Braggadocio

Latest News

A beautiful December sunrise in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Increasing Clouds and Showers
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild.
First Alert: Temps will fall into the 40s tonight, 30s by morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few showers possible tomorrow
Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park is getting full after Sunday's rain.
Cool But Clear Monday Morning!