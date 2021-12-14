First Alert: Warmer afternoon with increasing clouds, light showers possible

(KFVS) - Tuesday is starting off cool with wake-up temperatures in the 30s.

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the afternoon with a few light showers possible across southeast Missouri.

Afternoon highs will be warmer with temps reaching the upper 50s north to the low 60s south.

Winds from the south will bring moisture in from the south allowing for increased chances for showers for the entire Heartland by tonight and into early Wednesday.

Chances for isolated showers continue Wednesday with strong southerly winds. Gusts could reach between 25-30 mph.

Breezy conditions will bring in more humid and very warm air.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain and a few storms are possible on Thursday and Friday ahead of our next front.

The severe weather risk is off to our north and west.

Cooler air, back near average in the 40s, returns by the weekend and early next week.

