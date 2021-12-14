Heartland Votes
Advertisement

A few showers possible tomorrow

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We will see clear skies for much of the overnight hours but during the predawn hours clouds will begin to move across the Heartland. Temperatures will fall into eh lower 40s during the evening hours with lows by morning ranging from the lower to middle 30s to near 40 far south.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild. We will see a few scattered showers develop, especially across our western counties. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and very warm. Highs will reach the upper 60s to around 70 with winds gusting up to 30MPH at times.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Orange cones could be seen on the 500 block of Olive St. as Cape Girardeau Police investigated...
Police: 3 people shot while sitting in their vehicle in Cape Girardeau
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
Gov. Mike Parson toured storm damage in Pemiscot County, Mo. on Sunday, Dec. 12.
Gov. Parson tours storm damage in Pemiscot Co.; 2 confirmed deaths in Mo., hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed
Heartland Cares Tornado Relief
Heartland Cares Tornado Relief

Latest News

Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park is getting full after Sunday's rain.
Cool But Clear Monday Morning!
Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
Housing, package deliveries, insurance, FEMA resources for tornado victims
Crews go to Pemiscot County to survey the damages in the area.
Mo. NWS Survey speaks on damage in Braggadocio, Mo.
Watch First Alert Weather on 12/13 at 5 p.m.
First Alert Weather on 12/13 at 5 p.m.