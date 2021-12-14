A few showers possible tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We will see clear skies for much of the overnight hours but during the predawn hours clouds will begin to move across the Heartland. Temperatures will fall into eh lower 40s during the evening hours with lows by morning ranging from the lower to middle 30s to near 40 far south.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild. We will see a few scattered showers develop, especially across our western counties. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and very warm. Highs will reach the upper 60s to around 70 with winds gusting up to 30MPH at times.

