Family survives tornado in blown-away bathtub

Quick thinking likely saved three lives
By Chase Gage
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann family piled into the bathtub Friday night and came out in the street.

Jada Madden is a mother of two and a full-time student. Her fiancé and youngest child, an 8-month-old daughter, were home when a tornado hit their neighborhood. They’re only alive to tell the story because of a last-second decision.

“As soon as we hit the tub, everything was gone. It felt like I was going to be buried into the ground. I didn’t think I was going to be able to get out,” Madden said. “We were at the back of the house, that’s where the bathtub was at, and we ended up in the street.”

Madden grabbed her daughter and wrapped a pillow around her. They all three hunkered down to brace for impact.

Seconds later, their house was gone. Their cars were across the street in their neighbor’s yard. Their bathtub was in the middle of the road, with the shower wall on top of them.

Somehow, they were able to lift the debris and escape the tub.

No one was seriously injured in the event. Their daughter came away with a bruised shoulder, which Madden attributed to squeezing her so tight as the storm hit.

Madden’s son was not home when the storm hit. Instead, he begged to stay with his grandmother that night, something Madden said was slightly out of character.

Madden agreed to let him spend the night. She said if he had been home, they would not have all fit in the tub that saved their lives.

Through it all, Madden was in good spirits.

“Everything is gone. But I’ve got my family. I’m just thankful for that,” she said.

