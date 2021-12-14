Heartland Votes
Emergency disaster declaration approved for Ill. counties impacted by storms, tornadoes

Governor JB Pritzker announced on Tuesday, December 14 that the federal government approved an emergency disaster declaration.
Governor JB Pritzker announced on Tuesday, December 14 that the federal government approved an emergency disaster declaration.(Colin Baillie)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced on Tuesday, December 14 that the federal government approved an emergency disaster declaration.

The following counties were approved under the declaration: Bond, Cass, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike and Shelby.

As the storm assessment continues by the National Weather Service and local jurisdictions, more counties may be added.

This makes federal assistance possible in response to Friday night’s storms.

“Local, state, and federal officials are working in concert to make sure Illinois communities have everything they need to recover,” said Governor Pritzker. “I appreciate President Biden’s fast response in ensuring Illinois has all available resources on the road to rebuilding. As local entities work to secure federal reimbursements and recovery dollars, my administration will assist every step of the way.”

Under the Public Assistance program, FEMA awards grants to assist state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations with the response to and recovery from disasters.

Under the guidelines of the PA program, local jurisdictions can be reimbursed for up to 75 percent of eligible costs. The emergency disaster declaration allows for this program to provide funding for implementation of emergency protective measures.

