Egyptian Health Dept. reports 32 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, December 13.
The newly reported cases include:
Saline County
- Female - two under the age of 10, one in their teens, three in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s and one in their 60s
- Male - one in their teens, two in their 30s, one in their 40s and one demographic unknown - case status in progress
Gallatin County
- Female - one under the age of 10 and one in their 50s
- Male - one in their teens, one in their 20s and one in their 50s
White County
- Female - two in their teens, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s and one demographic unknown - case status in progress
- Male - two in their teens, two in their 20s and one in their 40s
Currently, the health department reports Saline County has had a total of 5,008 positive cases, including 74 deaths; White County had a total of 3,243 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County had a total of 947 positive cases, including 10 deaths.
