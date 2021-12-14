Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 32 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, December 13.
The Egyptian Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, December 13.(Source: WMC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, December 13.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - two under the age of 10, one in their teens, three in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s and one in their 60s
  • Male - one in their teens, two in their 30s, one in their 40s and one demographic unknown - case status in progress

Gallatin County

  • Female - one under the age of 10 and one in their 50s
  • Male - one in their teens, one in their 20s and one in their 50s

White County

  • Female - two in their teens, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s and one demographic unknown - case status in progress
  • Male - two in their teens, two in their 20s and one in their 40s

Currently, the health department reports Saline County has had a total of 5,008 positive cases, including 74 deaths; White County had a total of 3,243 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County had a total of 947 positive cases, including 10 deaths.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing
Orange cones could be seen on the 500 block of Olive St. as Cape Girardeau Police investigated...
Police: 3 people shot while sitting in their vehicle in Cape Girardeau
Neighbors show support for the Rackley family in Braggadocio, Mo.
Community members show support for tornado victims in Braggadocio

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 as of...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 77 new cases of COVID-19
The health department will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, December 15.
Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 7 new cases of COVID-19
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional...
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 89 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 and one...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 89 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death