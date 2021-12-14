Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed until further notice
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed until further notice.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it closed Tuesday, December 14 due to a transmission gear box issue.
The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.
Round trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.
