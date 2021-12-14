Heartland Votes
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed until further notice

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed until further notice.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed until further notice.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it closed Tuesday, December 14 due to a transmission gear box issue.

The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.

Round trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.

