Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed until further notice

(KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed until further notice.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it closed Tuesday, December 14 due to a transmission gear box issue.

The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed until further notice. (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Round trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.

