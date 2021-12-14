Disaster stations in Mayfield, Ky. to help tornado victims

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Volunteers are also playing an important role in the relief effort in Graves County.

Disaster stations are popping up around Mayfield to help those residents most in need.

”People are feeling very alone and by themselves right now I’m afraid,” said Tyler Wunderlich.

Minister Tyler wasn’t personally affected by the tornado, but he like others are here to help.

“We may not be in their exact place, but we certainly are here to help them and we’re here to love them,” said Wunderlich.

By donating food and supplies, in a time of need.

“We’ve got water, we’ve got food boxes. We’ve got clothes, we’ve got personal care kits, we’ve got infant stuff. We’re trying to do the best that we can from here to disperse everything to people in need,” said Wunderlich.

Jesse Perry is the Graves County Judge who’s orchestrating the same effort from the fair grounds.

“A lot of folks have lost their vehicles, maybe they’re without power, water. So, we are taking goods to them as well,” said Perry.

Asking volunteers to show up and lend a helping hand.

“If they would like to come to the fairgrounds here, and then go out into the public. And then help identify homes and folks that need help. And then that way to help supply them for the future because this is going to be a long-term effect,” said Perry.

Several pastors and volunteers said to not forget about surrounding counties that also need relief efforts.

Be sure to check social media to find out where you can donate or volunteer.

