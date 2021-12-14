Crews working to restore power, water to Mayfield residents

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayor of Mayfield said the first step in the road to recovery is restoring basic services like power and water.

The entire city of Mayfield is under a boil water order that could last more than a week.

While officials say the city is able to produce water with the the help of generators, the water they do have is limited.

“You know, we lost a water tower. So our water pressure...if a fire broke out in the city limits today we can’t fight it. We don’t have the water to do that...” said Mayor Kathy O’Nan.

Residents are being urged to conserve water until service returns to normal.

As for electricity, one company said it’s restored power to 80 percent of its customers; however, more than 100 power poles were damaged or destroyed by the tornado.

