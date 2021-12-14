Heartland Votes
COVID-19 testing alternative for Amtrak employees

Amtrak employees can now opt-in to a testing program as an alternative to getting the COVID-19...
Amtrak employees can now opt-in to a testing program as an alternative to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.(MGN)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Amtrak employees can now opt-in to a testing program as an alternative to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Amtrak, this follows a recent decision by a federal district court that halts the enforcement of an executive order mandating vaccines for federal contractors.

Chief Executive Officer Bill Flynn stated the changes will allow the company to avoid any system-wide service impacts in January.

“We applaud Bill Flynn, Stephen Gardner, and the rest of the Amtrak management team for finding a reasonably safer way to keep America’s passenger trains running,” said Rail Passengers President Jim Mathews. “For hundreds of communities across the U.S., Amtrak is a critical transportation connection. We’re pleased that Amtrak leadership has shown flexibility in light of new developments, and grateful to Amtrak workers for performing the essential tasks that keep America’s passengers moving. We continue to support the goal of universal vaccination -- for both workers and passengers -- as the surest way to keep everyone onboard safe.”

According to Amtrak, 97.3 percent of its employees have received at least one shot, with fewer than 500 active employees subject to the testing rule.

Company leaders said the testing program is an alternative to vaccine mandates on temporary basis, “pending the outcome of the executive order litigation or further statutory, administrative or regulatory actions.”

