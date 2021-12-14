Cheer team rally together after teammate’s death

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Annistyn Rackley’s teammates, coach, and teammate’s parents are sad about her death.

Annistyn died during Friday’s tornados.

A memorial sits outside the dance gym, Elite Tumble and Cheer, where Annistyn, her sisters, and teammates practiced.

Jennifer Young, owner and coach of Elite Tumble and Cheer, feels the loss.

“She was our leader on the team and she was a shining star,” Young said.

“Annie had a heart of gold, she loved all of her teammates everybody that she came in contact with she was the one that cheered everybody on in their new skills, and was happy anytime someone achieved something new,” parent Melanie Smith said.

A special message to Annistyn Rackley's family from Elite Tumble and Cheer in Kennett. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/bMS1SEhEsm — Karesse Clemons (@KaresseClemons) December 14, 2021

Her teammates also remember Annistyn and her sweet spirit and kindness toward them all.

“She was so nice. And she liked to give hugs to everybody,” fellow teammate Annabelle Lee said.

Elite Tumble and Dance will be closed Tuesday and will decide on the rest of the week.

If you would like to support the Rackley family, click here.

There is also a tornado relief fund at the Bank of Missouri in Caruthersville.

